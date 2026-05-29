A new Cuban restaurant has opened in Baton Rouge

Mobile eatery Elisa’s Cuban Coffee and Kitchen has been serving hungry patrons in the Capital Region since 2022. You can often catch the food truck serving cortaditos and Cuban sandwiches to lunch patrons in downtown Baton Rouge.

When Katia Torres took ownership of the food truck last year, she began expanding its menu and hours. Her goal was always to bring Cuban cuisine and culture to as many people as she could. Now, Torres has the opportunity to share Cuban food, drinks, coffee and hospitality with even more patrons at her newly opened restaurant Elisa’s Cuban Cuisine, according to 225.

The restaurant, 2627 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., was formerly a po-boy shop and was transformed into Elisa’s after only two months of renovations. Colorful lights and faux flowers cover the ceiling, and murals that depict scenes of life in Cuba decorate the walls.

General Manager Ruth Cuadra says the food truck’s loyal customers had been highly anticipating the opening of this brick-and-mortar location.

“Many people who are coming right now are always saying, ‘We were waiting for this place to open, because we tried the food at the food truck, and we love it,’” she says. “So now we have this place, and the atmosphere is all very welcoming and warming.”

Read the full article from 225.