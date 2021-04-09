A new breed of retailer is reviving malls

Seventy-foot spaceships and intergalactic tunnels now occupy a 40,000-square-foot space in Village at the West Oaks in Houston that once housed shelves brimming with bedding and home goods.

Gone is traditional big-box retailer Bed Bath and Beyond, and in its place has risen Seismique, a retailer designed to appeal to a younger audience more interested in experiences than accumulating things while at the same time breathing new life into an ailing mall, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Even before the pandemic trounced retail, big chains were casting big boxes aside as they shifted to e-commerce, shrinking their physical footprint and leaving giant holes in shopping centers across the country. Take, for example, the Blue Zoo Aquarium, which just opened at the Mall of Louisiana in the space that used to hold three retailers: Hollister, Gameware and Nawlins Sports.

The retrenchment was accelerated by the pandemic, with retail occupancy falling over the course of the last year, according to NAI Partners. The decline hurt both retailers and investors. New real estate development also declined 25%, according to NAI. But turnover also offers an opportunity to reimagine traditional retail spaces.

And that is part of the appeal of experiential retailers such as Seismique or Blue Zoo. The expectation is that they will occupy large-store formats fewer traditional retailers will take while drawing crowds that spill into surrounding shops and boost a shopping center’s profile.

An experiential retailer can lift a whole development, says Matt Ragan, director of property programming and leasing for Rebees, a Dallas firm that works with the Dallas-based developer Lionstone. Read the full story.