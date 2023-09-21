A look at LSU’s $5M coastal high-frequency radar project

A new LSU-led project is set to use high-frequency radar technology to collect data about currents, waves and other factors affecting the coast.

The $5 million project, funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, seeks to install up to eight radar systems along the Louisiana coastline, according to a news release. Project leaders hope that the data will benefit various industries’ operations on the coast.

Department of oceanography & coastal sciences professor Kevin Xu and department of geology and geophysics professor Sam Bentley, who spearhead the project, add that the radar system will allow near-real-time monitoring of the speed and direction of ocean surface currents in coastal waters.

According to the release, Louisiana’s radar systems will contribute data to NOAA’s Integrated Ocean Observing System, a national network of such systems along coasts.

