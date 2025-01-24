A local tech company has signed a new contract with the DOD

King Crow Studios, a Baton Rouge software development firm specializing in defense and industry training, was awarded a tactical funding increase of $811,856 by the U.S. Department of Defense, the company announced Wednesday.

This award is part of the U.S. Air Force’s Small Business Innovation Research Phase II program. The funding will support the company’s continued development of the SBIR Phase III award-winning B-52 Virtual Reality Procedures Trainer to enhance training programs using cutting-edge XR technology. The tech company plans to complete the project by August.

This is not King Crow Studio’s first contract with the U.S. Air Force. The local tech company was the first Louisiana business to receive an SBIR Phase III contract and the only company to have created a fully interactive VR replica of a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress cockpit. It landed a $1 million contract with the U.S. Air Force in 2020 and a $6.5 million defense contract in 2021.