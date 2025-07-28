‘A little family of mayors’: Sid Edwards joins prestigious leadership network

Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards has been selected for the ninth class of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, joining a cohort of 46 other mayors from around the world.

The program, launched in 2017, is designed to equip mayors and senior municipal officials with the tools and expertise needed to solve problems effectively, strengthen their city halls and improve outcomes for their residents. To date, 359 mayors and more than 600 senior officials have received training through the program.

Edwards kicked off his participation earlier this month with a four-day “immersive classroom experience” in New York City—an experience he calls “absolutely stellar.”

“It’s probably the most valuable thing I’ve ever done in my life in terms of education,” Edwards tells Daily Report.

Sessions ran from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and saw participating mayors discuss the challenges facing their cities and engage in coursework led by Harvard faculty and global policy experts.

Each mayor was asked to identify a “priority issue” for their city. Edwards chose public safety and blight, while others chose issues ranging from homelessness to infrastructure to garbage collection.

“In short order, we became a little family of mayors. … I learned that I’m not alone. Whether it’s a mayor from Brazil or a mayor from Brooklyn, we have similar challenges and similar issues,” Edwards says.

Among the standout sessions for Edwards was a presentation by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who shared how his city has been able to drive down its murder rate by 63% since 2017 largely through the expansion of social programs.

“There was certainly a law enforcement piece,” Edwards says, “but he put a tremendous emphasis on social programs. I’m curious to learn a little bit more about that, so I’m going to try to get him to come down to Baton Rouge and visit with my team.”

On the issue of blight, Edwards says the experience opened his eyes to creative, collaborative approaches he hadn’t previously considered.

“I’m going to lean into public-private partnerships a lot more than I did in the first six months [of my administration]. … There’s a way to partner with our council and different entities around town to kind of subdivide the town up when it comes to beautification projects. Many other cities do that, and it almost gives a sense of ownership,” Edwards says.

The full program is a nine-month commitment. Though it consists mostly of online sessions, Edwards’ chief of staff and chief administrative officer will travel to New York City for their own in-person training in August, and Edwards will travel to Boston for the program’s capstone component in April.

After the program comes to a close, alumni will enjoy continued access to resources like grant support, policy toolkits and additional training opportunities.

“Once you complete the actual program, you become part of the Bloomberg family,” Edwards says. “It’s a tremendous network.”

The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative is a partnership of the Harvard Business School, the Harvard Kennedy School and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Notable alumni include Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.