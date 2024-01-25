A LinkedIn survey shows more workers want to change jobs this year 

It might be time to check in with your team, because they could be refreshing their resumes, Inc. reports.

Eighty-five percent of workers say they are considering switching jobs this year, according to a new LinkedIn survey of over 1,000 U.S. workers. That’s up 27% from last year. Younger workers, in particular, are eager for a change, with 90% of Gen Z and 92% of millennial professionals surveyed thinking about shifting jobs this year.

However, in November, the quitting rate across the country reached the lowest point since September 2020 at 2.2%, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Jobs are also fewer and farther between, which gives employers more leverage. Read the full story from Inc.