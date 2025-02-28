A Japanese-inspired arcade concept is opening in Baton Rouge

Tiger Clawzzz, a claw machine-centric arcade, is opening on Essen Lane in a shared space with Boru and Sweet Society.

The arcade will feature over 26 games, including claw machines to win plushies and high-tech Gashapon vending machines that roll out gashapon balls with prizes inside.

Tiger Clawzzz and Boru will open March 3 in the former home of Copeland’s New Orleans, and Sweet Society will open later that month.

“[Co-owner Patrick Wong] and I went to Japan years ago and got to explore and absorb Japanese culture,” Tiger Clawzzz and Sweet Society co-owner Kay Vong says. “When we were building Sweet Society, we realized people in America were enjoying the claw arcade games. Since we were already bringing innovative dishes to Baton Rouge, we wondered: What is something else that Baton Rouge is missing?”

Vong and Wong found their answer in Asia-sourced, token-powered arcade games. The arcade will be located in the center of the building, allowing customers to play games before and after eating at Boru and Sweet Society. After winning a certain number of plushies, claw arcade winners will be able to swap their regular-sized stuffed toys for extra large plushies up to 5 feet tall.

Sweet Society plans to introduce a build-your-own boba bar at its new location. Customers can choose from more than 10 toppings, dairy and non-dairy drinks and slushies. The dessert shop has rebranded its popular fish-shaped taiyaki pockets into tiger paw-shaped taiyaki treats to support the new arcade concept.