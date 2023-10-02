A guide to Baton Rouge’s food truck scene 

Should she open a food truck or a restaurant? The choice was easy for Elisa Valera. Running a mobile eatery meant limitless places where she could serve her food. It meant a chance to introduce the cuisine from her native Cuba to as many people as possible.

And on a steamy evening this past August, her truck had a wide audience. Elisa’s Cuban Coffee and Kitchen was one of about a dozen restaurants-on-wheels parked at the Food Truck Round Up at the Rowe. Three times per year, about 1,200 diners flock to Perkins Rowe for a taste of everything from barbecue to Caribbean-style mojo chicken. This summer’s 100-degree temperatures didn’t stop the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd.

“The commitment is unreal,” says Perkins Rowe marketing manager Chelsea Thibodeaux. “At times there have been so many people, you couldn’t even move.”

In fact, Thibodeaux says the Friday evening events have gotten so popular that she keeps a waitlist of eager vendors. She thinks people are drawn to the Round Up because of the diverse mix of menus. It’s an opportunity to try a wide range of dishes in one night.

That diversity may be part of why food trucks have had such staying power locally. Baton Rouge’s food truck scene may never look like Austin’s—with Airstream-filled food truck parks on every corner—but in the past couple of years the Capital Region has developed a steady landscape of new and longtime offerings.

On weekdays at lunchtime, handfuls of food trucks congregate in busy neighborhoods like downtown or LSU. They camp outside of office buildings and schools. But the city’s true sweet spot seems to be in events. Trucks are now driving beyond city limits for new monthly and annual food-truck roundups in nearby Port Allen, Gonzales and Denham Springs.

