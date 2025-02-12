A developer wants to turn this downtown space into affordable housing

A New Orleans-based developer is planning to transform the former State National Life Insurance building and an adjoining building into an affordable housing development.

Jarrett Cohen of Watson Cohen spoke at Tuesday’s Downtown Development District meeting and laid out plans for the 60-unit development. Construction would begin in the fall.

“This project will be the first 100 percent affordable housing project downtown,” Cohen said. “When you think about who would rent these units, it would be firefighters, police officers, teachers and those who work in government bodies downtown because the wages are less than $50,000.”

Rental rates have not yet been set.

The former insurance building on Third Street and the connecting building at 224 Florida Street would be redeveloped. A modular design would be used for the units to optimize space, according to Cohen.

Cohen says the project has been approved for over $19 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds and he hopes to get between $7 million and $10 million in historic tax credits for the project. The Baton Rouge Office of Community Development awarded $2 million for the project in March 2024. The plan is to close on financing by midsummer.

“This is north of a $30 million development in totality,” Cohen said.

Downtown Grocery would continue operating on the first floor of the State National Life building. Cohen says additional commercial space will be available on the ground floor, where a restaurant or gym could join the grocery store.

Cohen and his partner, Jeremy Watson, purchased the State National Life building at 224 Florida St. and an adjoining building at 244 Lafayette St. in 2021 through 263 Third LLC for $1,000 and other goods and services, according to a deal filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Cohen says Nexus Louisiana was slated to take over the entire former insurance building, but the plans collapsed due to leadership changes at Nexus. Nexus President and CEO Genevieve Silverman stepped down in June 2022 to take a job with a nonprofit advocate organization in Virginia.