A decade later, CATS begins campaign to renew millage

The Capital Area Transit System is kicking off a campaign today to renew the dedicated 10.6-mil property tax that funds the majority of its operations.

The renewal of the tax, which has generated some $17.8 million a year over the past decade, will go before voters on the Oct. 9 ballot in the cities of Baker and Baton Rouge.

The tax was controversial when approved in 2012, primarily because only voters in Baker and Baton Rouge got to weigh in on the measure, even though CATS is a parish wide agency,and CATS’ subsequent leadership and organizational changes, successes and failures kept it in the spotlight through several tumultuous years.

More recently, however, with its finances and governance in better shape, CATS has stayed largely out of the headlines, which agency officials say is an indication that things are working well.

Now, as it prepares to go before voters again, the agency is highlighting the promises it made a decade ago that it has kept. Among them:

• Decreasing the average wait time on 85% of routes.

• Laying the foundation for a Bus Rapid Transit System, which will launch in 2024.

• Replacing the former hub-and-spoke system with a grid system, which has decreased travel times.

• Increasing service from 19 to 37 routes.

• Adding GPS tracking.

• Creating new express routes.

“When the voters placed their trust in CATS 10 years ago, this agency made promises to the community about how we would improve our system,” says CATS CEO Bill Deville in a prepared statement. “I’m proud to say we kept our promises and accomplishments even more. Today we are asking voters to place their trust again in CATS.”

The current millage generates nearly 60% of CATS’ operating budget. Passenger fares account for 10% and the rest comes from federal grants.

Despite its hard-won successes, the past 10 years have not been easy for CATS. One of the biggest hopes of agency and community leaders a decade ago was to create a system that would attract riders of choice back to public transit. Those efforts fell flat for a variety of reasons.

“Could it be better? Absolutely,” says Jim Brandt, who served on the CATS board from 2013 to 2019, including two years as president. “It’s a difficult city to run a public transit system in because we’re so spread out. It’s very difficult to provide frequent enough coverage, without being extremely costly, so it’s still heavily used by dependent passengers and has not been successful attracting so-called riders of choice that we would like to see more of.”

Still, Brandt says he’s proud of what CATS accomplished and believes none of it would have happened without the millage.

“While not perfect, it provides an essential service to many of our citizens on a daily basis, connecting them to their jobs, work and health care,” he says.