A community center as economic development? It’s top priority of Cortana Corridor EDD

The Metro Council on Wednesday approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with the newly created Cortana Corridor Economic Development District, which seeks to revitalize the area via an increase in sales tax revenues generated by the redevelopment of the Cortana Mall site into an Amazon distribution facility.

The new district, which was created earlier this summer by Build Baton Rouge, is expected to generate at least $1.5 million over the next five years in additional or incremental sales tax revenues—a projection based off of the current $5 million a year in tax revenues generated in the area.

That money will fund four tiered levels of projects, with higher-level projects getting funded first. They include:

• A comprehensive master plan for the redevelopment of the Cortana Corridor EDD area, prioritizing Florida Boulevard, Airline Highway, and the intersection of the two. The agreement does not include a budget for the plan.

• A new community center for Council District 6, currently represented by council member Cleve Dunn. The agreement states that once money is set aside for the master plan, at least $500,000 will be set aside for the community center.

• Investments in private properties that will spur redevelopment, beautification and reinvestment on impactful sites in the corridor, prioritizing properties that front on Florida Boulevard or Airline Highway.

• Investments in infrastructure like sidewalks, bike lanes, street and lighting improvements and signage designed to make the corridor more pedestrian friendly.

Build Baton Rouge will run the district and be paid the equivalent of 5% a year of revenues generated by the district for its services.

The city-parish will receive 1% of revenues for administering the collection of the sales taxes and rebating them to the district.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration were involved in establishing the district, which Build Baton Rouge President and CEO Chris Tyson says is important if the city-parish wants to properly leverage the investment Amazon is making in the community.

“Amazon represents an opportunity and we need to make sure we are being smart about value add,” Tyson says.

But council member Dwight Hudson questions whether the district is being smart with its funding priorities.

“I don’t think that a new community center is our biggest priority for economic development in the area,” Hudson says. “Also, there hasn’t been any permanent funding mechanism established to operate a new community center so I am really uncomfortable with spending money for a community center, when this is going to be just another pressure on our general fund to operate.”

Dunn defended the community center at Wednesday’s meeting, noting that community centers can generate their own revenues by leasing space to entities that serve the community like a health clinic or the Council on Aging.

But Hudson says there is a bigger issue than just the cost of operating a center. The EDD will have limited resources, so to spend at least one-third of it on a community center ignores what he believes are bigger needs in the area..

“Amazon is going to be the economic driver in that area, not a master plan, and the biggest hindrance is infrastructure but this agreement prioritizes infrastructure at the third and fourth tier,” he says. “So, we have put it in there as window dressing when in reality we may not even have the resources to get around to doing it.”