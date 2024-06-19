A Baton Rouge industrial firm just bought this property for $750,000

Baton Rouge-based John H. Carter Company purchased a multi-tenant industrial warehouse/office property in Gonzales for $750,000, according to a deal filed last week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

John H. Carter Company Inc., represented in the deal by Vice President Todd Zirkle, purchased the 11-acre portion of a 15-acre tract on South Burnside Avenue from Lareco LLC. William Fakouri represented Lareco LLC in the sale. Secretary of state records show Fakouri as Lareco LLC’s manager.

John H. Carter Company has provided automation solutions in the Gulf Coast region for over 90 years. The company’s headquarters is on Perkins Road near Highland Road.