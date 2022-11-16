90% of US counties dealt with weather disaster in last decade

Ninety percent of US counties suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published today.

Some endured as many as 12 federally declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people—93% of the country’s population—live in these counties.

Rebuild by Design, which published the report, is a nonprofit that researches ways to prepare for and adapt to climate change. It was started by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, the catastrophic storm that slammed into the Eastern U.S. just over 10 years ago, causing $62.5 billion in damage.

Researchers had access to data from contractors who work closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allowing them to analyze disasters and payouts down to the county level. The report includes some 250 maps. They also looked at who is most vulnerable, and compared how long people in different places are left without power after extreme weather.

California, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Iowa and Tennessee had the most disasters, at least 20 each, including severe storms, wildfires, flooding, and landslides. But entirely different states—Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, North Dakota and Vermont—received the most disaster funding per person over the 11-year period.

Amy Chester, managing director of Rebuild by Design and co-author of the report, says she was surprised to see some states are getting more money to rebuild than others. Partly it’s that cost of living differs among states. So does the monetary value of what gets damaged or destroyed and how it is damaged.

The report was prepared by policy advocates, not scientists, and it oversteps in attributing every weather disaster to climate change.

The federal government provided counties a combined $91 billion to recover after extreme events over the 11 years, the researchers found. That includes spending from only two programs run by FEMA and HUD, not individual assistance or insurance payouts from the agency. Nor does it include help from other agencies such as the Small Business Administration or Army Corps of Engineers. Read the full story.