65,000-square-foot football training facility proposed for Burbank and W. Lee

The developers of the mixed-use Burbank University development on Burbank and West Lee drives near the LSU campus have filed plans to develop a football training facility on a portion of their massive property.

Few details are available, and Carlos Spaht, the attorney listed on the plan application filed in late October with the Planning Commission, declines to comment.

But according to the application, plans call for development of a nearly 65,000-square-foot “Elite Football Training Facility with a wellness and orthopedic center and associated parking and facilities.”

The facility would be located on a nearly 15-acre tract and include 238 parking spaces.

It is unclear if the proposed facility would be a new and expanded location for the existing Elite Football Academy, which is off Jefferson Highway near Hoo Shoo Too Road, or if it represents the entry of a new trainer in the market.

A call to Elite Football Academy was not returned in time for publication. In general, however, elite football training centers represent a growing niche in the youth sports industry, offering camps, clinics, as well as private and group instruction to football players of all levels and ages.

The plans for the athletic facility are the latest of several at Burbank University, which is owned by H. Hunter White III of Miramar Beach, Florida, through his University PUD Development Corp.

Since its initial filing in 2000, University PUD Development has been developed to include multifamily student housing, the Arlington Marketplace, which is anchored by Rouses supermarket, several quick serve restaurants and service retailers.

The Planning Commission will take up the request for the football training facility at its meeting Dec. 13.