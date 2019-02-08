6 leadership habits CEOs need to develop

Bad habits can be hard to break, and for business leaders who have them, they can be deal-breakers.

The primary reasons a CEO gets fired—according to a survey by Leadership IQ, an online training firm—were: mismanaging change, ignoring customers, tolerating low performers, and not enough action. And at the root of each are unproductive habits.

“Although leaders who display these behaviors generally know what to do, and how to do it, their unproductive habits render them unable to get things done—with dire consequences,” says Mark Green, the author of Activators: A CEO’s Guide to Clearer Thinking and Getting Things Done (www.Activators.biz). “The most common unproductive leadership habits include avoiding decisions and conflict, maintaining comfort-zone networks, needing to be liked (and) neglecting to listen enough.”

Those habits can be hard to break, but Green says company leaders must work hard to replace them with foundational habits that lead to success.