$6.9M federal grant will help alleviate Baton Rouge teacher shortage 

California-nonprofit Reach University, in partnership with the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators and New Schools for Baton Rouge, is the recipient of a projected $6.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant will allow Reach, LRCE and New Schools to expand an apprenticeship program to fill teacher vacancies in Baton Rouge’s highest-need districts. Reach says in a news release that the grant will grow its existing apprenticeship program in the region to 1,200 educators from 600.

The grant is part of the Department of Education’s Supporting Effective Educator Development initiative.

Earlier this year, Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley told state legislators there were 2,500 certified teacher vacancies across the state, forcing schools to expand class sizes to accommodate students, Louisiana Illuminator reported.

Reach’s teacher degree program allows school districts to “grow their own educators” by recruiting local talent to fill needed paraprofessional roles. Once the paraprofessional is hired, they will begin a teacher apprenticeship, where their job leads to a debt-free bachelor’s degree. Upon degree completion, the paraprofessional will move into a full-time teaching role in their “home” parish. See the announcement.