365 Labs officially opens for business with launch of police software

Since 2016, entrepreneur Mo Vij and his team have been quietly building a company called 365 Labs that designs software and processes to help law enforcement agencies modernize and operate more efficiently.

Nearly five years later, the company officially launched Jan. 1, unveiling its proprietary operating system, which has more than 50 apps and multiple platforms that use artificial intelligence to simplify report writing, evidence collection, and case management, among other things.

“It’s a full range of software with 50 apps for each and they all work together as a matrix,” Vij explains. “They all work together as a system.”

Police 365 is the first of the products to launch. It’s a cloud-based system that works securely and wirelessly and enables officers to access and transmit information from the field, while integrating that information into case records, which are then stored and updated.

There’s an e-warrants component to the system, which enables judges to remotely view a request for a search warrant and then approve that request remotely within minutes, potentially saving hours of valuable time in solving a case.

Another feature makes it easier and quicker for officers to file incident reports from the field and to remotely access information about suspects.

The system also enables officers to enter crime scene evidence into a database and then keep track of that information so it’s easier to retrieve the evidence for trial.

It all ties into a real-time crime tracker that enables law enforcement to respond to calls for service more quickly.

Vij has filed for several patents for his technology and says he is in the final stage of getting approval for them.

“This is really big stuff,” he says. “We have about 20 software engineers and they’ve created some really cool things.”

365 Labs is an offshoot of General Informatics, the IT services company Vij founded in 2004. Last October, he sold a majority stake in the company to a Dallas private equity firm, which he said at the time would help grow GI’s bandwidth.

The cash from the sale enabled him to launch 365 Labs, which will work in concert with GI.

“General Informatics is like the physicians. You have an IT problem, they come in and fix it,” he says. “365 Labs is the pharmaceutical company. It creates the drugs the physicians use.”

Vij believes 365 Labs will serve as the catalyst for development of a true high-tech ecosystem in Baton Rouge. The firm is located with GI in @Highland, which he developed several years ago and modeled after high-tech campuses in Silicon Valley.

“Baton Rouge is going to be on the map because of what we’re doing,” he says. “There is no real software creation here. IBM provides services, they don’t design software. This is a real software firm.”

Other 365 Labs products include Case 365 for prosecutors and Sheriffs 365 for sheriff’s departments, both of which tie in to the Police 365 system.

Fire 365 and Medic 365 systems will be unveiled soon. Vij says other e-government systems could be developed soon, though the focus is on law enforcement for now.

Since launching, Labs 365 has signed several million dollars worth of contracts with local and regional law enforcement agencies.

Vij says it’s just the beginning.

“We’re very pleased considering it’s just been 31 days,” he says.