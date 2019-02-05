3 ways to boost your marketing

When it comes to marketing, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to keep up with all of the latest trends, opportunities and hype. So what really sets the truly influential, high-impact brands apart from the forgettable ones—and how do you know which category your business is in?

In a new feature, Business Report details three tips from marketing expert and author Seth Godin, highlighted in his new book “This Is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn to See:”



1. Focus on community, not just customers: The best companies are not just profit-driven, they’re purpose-driven.

2. Narrow your audience: Even the most niche business can thrive so long as it identifies its target audience.

3. Don’t try to be everywhere online: Focus on being active in the online channels your audience uses.

Read the full story for more information on how to put these points into action.