225GIVES raises $2.25M for local nonprofits 

225GIVES, presented by Capital Area United Way, raised more than $2.25 million from nearly 6,800 donors on Tuesday.

While 2021’s Giving Tuesday campaign did not reach last year’s $2.7 million, CAUW has raised more than $5 million over the past two 225GIVES events, and another $1.6 million in donations following Hurricane Ida this fall, says George Bell, CAUW president and CEO.

The 24-hour event benefited more than 200 participating nonprofits in categories such as animals, arts and culture, community improvement, education, environment, health, human services, social advocacy and youth development.

“We were honored to host 225GIVES again for a second year in a row as we kick off the holiday season and the spirit of giving,” Bell says. CAUW is planning to hold another community giving event next year, and is compiling a list of things it plans to continue or improve on for 2022.

In addition to the dollars raised through Early Giving and on Nov. 30, nonprofits competed for over $450,000 in monetary cash prizes through the Challenge Fund.

Get more information about 225GIVES here.