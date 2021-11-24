225GIVES 24-hour fundraising event returns next Tuesday

More often than not, the best holiday traditions arise not from the things you receive, but from the things you give back in return. That’s why Capital Area United Way is celebrating the season with Giving Tuesday.

Next week, on Nov. 30, the 24-hour online fundraising competition will commence, encouraging shoppers to hunt for opportunities to give to their favorite Capital Region charities. The program, known as 225GIVES, aims to raise millions for the organizations found on its website, and includes groups working in almost every sector imaginable, from arts to education to social justice. This year, Early Giving continues through Monday, Nov. 29, and nonprofits that receive early donations are eligible for special prizes.

For more information, including a list of organizations and fundraising pages, visit 225gives.org.