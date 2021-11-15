225 GIVES early giving starts today 

Early giving for the second annual 225 GIVES fundraising event starts today and will be open through Monday, Nov. 29, before the 24-hour online fundraiser officially kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Donations made during the early giving period and during the daylong Capital Area United Way event will go to Capital Region 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

In 2020, 225 GIVES raised more than $2.7 million for area nonprofits, with more than 6,800 donations made to 204 organizations over the course of the 24-hour campaign. Get more information here.