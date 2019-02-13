‘225 Dine:’ Where to pick up Valentine’s Day treats

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and Baton Rouge bakeries and restaurants are gearing up for the day of love and romance, 225 reports.

Whether you plan to spend the night sipping wine at a restaurant, going out with friends, or watching cheesy movies with takeout, 225 put together a list of suggestions to make the day a little sweeter.

Heart-shaped pizza from Rotolo’s : The perfect choice for a cozy night in or before a fun night out, Rotolo’s is offering heart-shaped pizzas all week long.

Edible flower bouquets from Cupcake Allie : Cupcake Allie is selling flower cupcake bouquets. You can choose the amount of “flowers” and the color too.

Macarons from Tredici Bakery : The bakery is preparing new flavors of the macarons this week.

