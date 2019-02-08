‘225 Dine:’ Baton Rouge’s hidden restaurants and cafes

Sometimes the best restaurants are the hardest to find, 225 reports; They might be tucked in the back of furniture stores, merchant galleries or even government buildings.
While new restaurants are regularly and visibly popping up in Baton Rouge, 225 says these hidden eateries—and a few more—are also worth the search:
- The Crown: A Royal Bistro at The Royal Standard: The Bruno Restaurant Group last year took over operations of this brunch-serving restaurant hidden within The Royal Standard, not long after its previous owners added 4,000 square feet of private event space.
- LaShish Greek and Lebanese Restaurant: Find gyros, kabobs and stuffed grape leaves in this joint, obscured inside the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
- LaSalle Cafe: Louisiana officials in the departments of revenue, economic development, natural resources and on the Board of Ethics take their lunch breaks at this Cajun cafe, which happens to be located in their office building.
Check out the rest of the list here, and sign up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to get your fill of local culinary news.
