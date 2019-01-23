‘225 Dine:’ An inside look at Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos

Born and raised in Queretaro, Mexico, Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos owner Suly Salazar grew up eating and preparing the same homestyle dishes she serves at her Baton Rouge restaurant.



Salazar’s Authentic Mexican food—not the usual Tex-Mex—features meats smothered in moles or tomatillo and pepper sauces, a variety of ceviches and even a side of nopales, sauteed Mexican cactus, 225 reports.



Beyond the smell of homemade tortillas and spices when you walk in, Blue Corn is decorated with patterned tiled floor, bright yellow chairs and murals splashed on the walls.

Salazar says that from the beginning she put an emphasis on the look of the restaurant.

“The construction process was long, but fun,” she says. “We took the time to put our personal touches everywhere, from welding the tables, to deciding the exact colors of the mural. We wanted to expose the Mexican culture as a more modern style.”

