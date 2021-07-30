‘225’ August and Tiger Pride issues on stands now

It’s about to be football season again, and the new issue of 225 started hitting newsstands this week. This month’s cover story is about one of Baton Rouge’s biggest rituals—tailgating.

225 staff talked to some local tailgating groups to find out how they are prepping for the fall. Because it’s been a while since we’ve all done this, the groups had to make sure they weren’t rusty. So they started early. DVA Tailgating, for instance, held a practice tailgate this month. There was gumbo, dirty rice, beer and music.

Inside this month’s print edition, you’ll also find our annual special issue, Tiger Pride. We’ve been publishing Tiger Pride, 225’s annual celebration of the passion and pageantry of LSU football, for 10 years. This year’s issue includes not only a 2021 football season preview and features on star players but also exclusive interviews with LSU’s brand-new baseball and women’s basketball head coaches, along with much more.

In the August issue, there are also stories on how the city is addressing flooding issues; and on upcoming events like Fête Rouge and Bandito Festival.

See the new issues here.