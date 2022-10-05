2022’s Best Places to Work winners serve as models for other businesses 

There are plenty of good companies to work for in the Capital Region: companies that provide a decent paycheck and basic benefits. And there are also a lot of great companies to work for: companies that go a step further with additional fringe benefits, company events and flexible work schedules.

But it takes a lot more than good salaries, solid benefits and the occasional casual Friday to be one of Business Report’s Best Places to Work, especially in a world where employees have more leverage and are demanding a better work-life balance.

Companies on the ninth annual list go above and beyond to put their employees first. That’s because they know that if their employees are happy and engaged on the job, then they’ll take ownership of their work and protect the brand—and bottom line. Important qualities in a job market that’s becoming tighter and with employees more willing to change jobs.

This year’s three category winners are:

Small Company: Baton Rouge Youth Coalition

Medium Company: Stirling Properties

Large Company: Gresham Smith

See the full Best Places to Work cover package from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.