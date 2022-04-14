Louisiana Survey finds strong support for elevation rules in flood-prone areas

Most Louisiana residents support elevation requirements in flood-prone areas, according to the second installment of the 2022 Louisiana Survey.

Other policy proposals for dealing with flood risk, such as requiring owners of existing properties to elevate and prohibiting new construction in flood-prone areas, are more divisive, and a majority oppose raising insurance rates, the survey found.

The survey presented six possible ways to deal with development in high-risk areas. Not every respondent expressed a preference for every question. Here are the options and responses:

Require new construction to build higher: 87% support, 11% oppose;

Pay property owners to elevate: 62% support, 35% oppose;

Require property owners to elevate: 50% support, 45% oppose;

Prohibit new construction: 49% support, 48% oppose;

Pay residents to move: 46% support, 51% oppose;

Raise insurance rates: 38% support, 58% oppose.

The survey also found:

About two-thirds of respondents (67%) say hurricanes impacting the state are stronger than those of the past. Almost as many (62%) say the number of hurricanes impacting the state has increased, though only 43% say flooding in their community is more common than in the past.

Most (85%) say land loss will cause a great deal or a moderate amount of harm to residents of coastal areas, while 73% say it will harm residents across the state. Similarly, 84% say coastal land loss in Louisiana poses a threat to future generations, while 63% say it will hurt their own generation. Only half of state residents expect land loss to harm them personally.

The report released today is the second of six reports from the 2022 Louisiana Survey, a project of the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication. The poll’s margin of error is 5.8 percentage points.