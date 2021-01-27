2020 Louisiana hurricanes have cost insurers $5B in claims so far

Insurance companies have so far paid out $5 billion to thousands of Louisiana customers with damage from the 2020 hurricanes, according to data released by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s office, which provides the first detailed look at claims.

Policyholders have filed nearly 291,000 claims for property damage, business destruction, lost vehicles and business interruption from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, which struck Louisiana in August and October. Of those, 56% of the claims—more than 161,700—were closed with the person or business receiving a payment by the end of December, the insurance department says.

Another $2.7 billion is reserved by insurers to pay storm claims, the department says.

“After a record storm season that tested the state multiple times, paid claims represent a way forward for those most affected by these hurricanes,” Donelon says in a statement. “This is $7.7 billion owed to Louisiana policyholders to rebuild their lives, homes and businesses.”

The data does not include flood insurance payments through the National Flood Insurance Program run by the federal government.

The lion’s share of claims filed with personal and commercial insurance companies, nearly 170,000, stem from the destruction of Laura, which struck Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm just south of Lake Charles. Another 72,000 claims were filed following Delta, which swept ashore as a Category 2 storm Oct. 9 in the same area. More than 49,000 insurance claims are the result of losses from Zeta, which struck southeast Louisiana on Oct. 28. Read the full story.