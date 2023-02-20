Rebooted BREW coming in May

Nexus Louisiana’s 12th annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week will take place during the first week of May. The theme: “Rediscover and Reimagine.”

Seminar topics will include ways to build a loyal following, how to leverage alternative funding options and the rise of artificial intelligence.

This year’s conference—as usual—will end with a high-stakes pitch competition, where entrepreneurs pitch their start-ups to an audience of investors and peers. Local investor group The Red Stick Angel Network will award a prize to the start-up with the strongest pitch.

In previous years, programming has been primarily geared toward tech start-ups. Beginning in 2023, BREW’s programming is aiming to appeal to a wider variety of startups and small businesses.

NexusLA is accepting speaker proposals until March 3. Past speakers include Todd Graves, Sevetri Wilson and Business Report’s Julio Melera. Registration for attendees opens March 1.