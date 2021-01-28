10,000 US stores forecast to close in 2021

One retail research and advisory group predicts as many as 10,000 stores could close in the U.S. this year, which would set a new record, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the industry and companies rethink how many locations they can sustain, CNBC reports.

Ten thousand closures would represent a 14% uptick from 2020 levels, Coresight Research says in a report released Thursday. Coresight also forecasts that retailers will announce 4,000 store openings in 2021, driven by growth from grocery discounters and dollar store chains.

Last year, in the thick of the pandemic, Coresight predicted in June that there would be as many as 25,000 closures announced by retailers in 2020. But it ended up tracking just 8,741, along with 3,304 openings. That was a deceleration from the 9,832 closures it tracked in 2019—the highest number Coresight has seen since it began following retail closings and openings.

The reason for the large gap between the final tally and its initial prediction, Coresight said, was because some companies have been "holding out for an upturn in store-based sales." Many retailers have also been able to buy more time by reducing their rents and striking deals with their landlords to be able to stay open a little longer, it said.