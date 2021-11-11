10 meat markets to source all things pork for LSU-Arkansas game 

LSU faces Arkansas at home this weekend, and die-hard tailgaters know that means one thing: Pork is on the menu. Tiger fans haven’t had much to celebrate on the gridiron lately, but that won’t stop them from firing up the pit—or the Cajun microwave—to roast, smoke and grill various iterations of Arkansas’ porcine mascot.

These 10 local specialty meat markets are great spots for sourcing boudin, smoked sausage, stuffed pork chops, cracklins and more for Saturday’s tailgate parties.

Jerry Lee’s Cajun Foods

Watch boudin links made fresh on-site at this local institution. You can also find hog’s head cheese here, a humble Cajun treat that’s best spread on saltine crackers, along with andouille, pork skins and several types of smoked sausage. You know the drill with boudin: Buy yourself a link and a root beer, and consume them in the parking lot before heading home.

Hebert’s Specialty Meats

First founded in 1984 in Maurice, Louisiana, this longtime Cajun butchery is awash in all manner of stuffed, trussed and smoked meats. Among other piggy delights, pick up pork chops stuffed with ground pork, onions and bell pepper, boudin balls or egg rolls and smoked pork sausage with Steen’s cane syrup.

Chris’s Specialty Foods

Oh, the many ways that Chris’ reimagines the pig. Order a whole hog in advance, or pick up seasoned or stuffed pork tenderloin, shoulder, ribs, roast or pork chops stuffed with cornbread or shrimp dressing, or pork sausage.

Ronnie’s Boudin and Cracklin House

Hot, crisp pork cracklins, pork boudin and keto-friendly cauliflower boudin, in which traditional rice is replaced by riced cauliflower, are part of the lineup at this Mid City fan favorite.

Tramonte’s Meat & Seafood Market

Part restaurant, part specialty meat store, Tramonte’s features some 20 different kinds of sausage, including Italian, Cajun, maple and jalapeño and cheddar.

Bergeron’s Boudin & Cajun Meats

This popular meat market and lunch spot includes smoked and regular boudin links, cracklins, pork tenderloin stuffed with jalapeño and cream cheese and a wide variety of smoked sausage. Sink your teeth into the addictively crisp exterior of Bergeron’s golf ball-sized boudin balls, savoring the spicy, tender filling within.

Benoit’s Country Meat Block

Twenty-two different fresh and smoked sausages are part of a lineup that also includes cracklins, beef jerky, tasso, boudin balls and lots of stuffed pork and poultry.

Iverstine Farms Butcher

A whole animal butcher, Iverstine sells all sorts of pork cuts as well as housemade smoked pork sausages, like the Flying Hawaiian with pineapple and jalapeño.

Cutrer’s Meat Market and Slaughterhouse

This popular Red Stick Farmers Market vendor sells cuts of pork and beef that it processes fresh at its Kentwood store. Bacon, loose pork sausage and several different types of smoked sausage, including a fiery hot link with extra cayenne pepper, are part of its lengthy menu. Find Cutrer’s at the Red Stick Farmers Market, Thursdays and Saturdays

Bellue’s Fine Cajun Cuisine

Serving lunch as well as prepared foods, this hole-in-the-wall Cajun food mecca sells boudin prepared traditionally or smoked with pecan wood. Pick up tasso and Cajun hot tamales, too.

Know of another great specialty meat market in the Capital Region? Let us know about it at editor@225batonrouge.com.

