$1 trillion infrastructure bill provides inducements for small businesses

The Senate on Tuesday approved the sweeping infrastructure bill that will inject around $1 trillion over five years into America’s roads, waterways, and bridges—and small business will have a key role, Inc. reports.

“There is an opportunity for small businesses across sectors—from the building and construction industry to the telecommunications industry, rail, cybersecurity, technology, and more—to bid on and participate in the building out of the range of infrastructure projects and initiatives provided for in the act,” says Karen Kerrigan, president of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, a nonpartisan advocacy group in Vienna, Virginia.

For certain programs, 10% of the money available has to be spent through small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. A small business, in this case, is one whose average annual gross receipts during the preceding three fiscal years didn’t exceed $26.3 million.

There’s one big caveat. You’ll have to pay employees a minimum of $15 an hour. President Biden recently signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to pay a $15-an-hour minimum wage, up from $10.95 an hour.

Even though the wage issue may prove difficult, there are still other worthwhile inducements for smaller companies—particularly manufacturing firms.

