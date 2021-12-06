​Hillar Moore: Violent crime rises as property crime falls nationwide during pandemic

The number of murders and other violent crimes committed with firearms rose nationally and locally during the pandemic, while the rate of property crime came down, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says.

The reduction in property crime was seen with businesses as well as with personal homes and property, though there are signs that crime against businesses may be starting to rise, Moore told the Baton Rouge Press Club today. He cited national reports indicating more sophisticated, organized groups targeting businesses than typically have been seen in the past.

Moore says “30 or so groups” largely drive the murder rate, naming domestic violence as another significant factor.

“If you’re not involved in gang activity, not drug dealing, Baton Rouge is a safe place,” he says. “We have to find a way to get to these kids to get them not to become a member of a gang.”

Moore says he is working with an outside consultant to revamp how his office functions.

“We’ve always done things the exact same way,” he says.

About 20% of the parish’s homicide cases involve domestic violence, yet only one assistant district attorney handles domestic violence cases, he says, naming one aspect of the office that might need to change. The office gets more than 2,000 gun cases per year, yet can’t afford a dedicated gun section, he adds.

Moore says the local criminal justice system needs to come up with a way to evaluate how much of a flight or reoffend risk an individual arrested for a crime will be if released. As it is, the current cash bail system favors people with money.

Asked about the Michigan parents who have been arrested and charged with four involuntary manslaughter counts for allegedly providing the gun used in a deadly school shooting, he said Louisiana does not have laws that hold gun owners responsible for how others use their guns. He says such a law would be unlikely to pass in Louisiana.