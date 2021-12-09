​​St. George incorporation case awaits new judge

The two sides in the legal fight over the incorporation of St. George could once again not come to an agreement. This time it was about whether to appoint a commissioner to fill in for the judge in their case who is retiring.

Judge William Morvant, who is stepping down from the Baton Rouge-based 19th Judicial District bench at the end of the year, says the case now will either get an ad hoc judge appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court or wait for his successor to be elected.

That election will be held in March, with a runoff in April if necessary. A trial is scheduled tentatively for either April 4 or May 2, says plaintiffs’ attorney Mary Olive Pierson, which means it is unclear today whether a temporary appointee or Morvant’s elected replacement will hear the case.

Morvant allowed the two sides to pick a commissioner but they could not come to an agreement, he says.

Pierson says the other side didn’t want to pay for a commissioner, though she had offered to split the cost. Sheri Morris, an attorney who represents the incorporation proponents, could not be reached in time for publication.

Voters in the southeastern portion of the parish have approved creating the new city, which supporters say will provide better services and be an asset to East Baton Rouge. Opponents say organizers lack a plan for how the city will be run or how parish taxpayers will be repaid for infrastructure in the area.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Metro Council Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole and two others sued to block incorporation in 2019. Under the state law dealing with incorporation challenges, the court “may designate or appoint a commissioner who shall be a non-interested party to hold hearings on the petition.”