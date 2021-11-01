​​LABI names 2021 Free Enterprise Award winners

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today announced the companies and individuals it has selected as winners of its 2021 Free Enterprise Awards.

“During this difficult year, filled with pandemic woes, extreme weather and even supply chain disruptions, companies and individuals all over Louisiana stepped up to help those in need,” says LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack, in a prepared statement. “But we also saw great gains during the legislative session on tax reform in Louisiana.

The recipients are as follows:

The Ed Steimel Achievement Award— J ames M. Lapeyre Jr., Laitram LLC;

Free Enterprise Champions—Former Gov. Buddy Roemer, Businessperson Honoree (posthumous); and Tyler Gray of Placid Refining Company, Young Businessperson Honoree;

Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees)—Advantous Consulting; Prescriptions to Geaux;

Company of the Year (more than 100 employees)—O’Nealgas Inc.; EnLink Midstream; Abnar Inc.;

Manufacturer of the Year (fewer than 100 employees)—Atlas Feed Mills; Laissez Versez;

Manufacturer of the Year (more than 100 employees)—John Deere Thibodaux Inc.; Drax Biomass;

Workforce Innovator of the Year—Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation;

Economic Development Partner of the Year—Josh and Toni McAllister with the Louisiana Loggers Association​​.

The winners will be formally recognized at the Free Enterprise Awards reception, sponsored by b1BANK in Baton Rouge on Nov. 11.

In conjunction with the Free Enterprise Awards, LABI will also honor those legislators recognized in its annual scorecard as Most Valuable Policymakers for their support of pro-business legislation during the Legislature’s 2021 regular session.

LABI has more information about the awards and reception.