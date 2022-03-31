​​EBR weighs privatizing wastewater plant operations

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration is seeking proposals from outside firms that are interested in running the parish’s wastewater treatment facilities.

While the mayor and council have not yet decided to privatize management of those facilities, that option will be considered in hopes of addressing operator vacancies, preventing sewer overflows and getting the city-parish out from under a federal consent decree.

The Metro Council last month authorized Broome to spend up to $750,000 to hire Black & Veatch Management Consulting to develop the request for proposals. The initial contract amount for the deal signed Friday is for up to $198,585.

The results of the RFP will give the administration and council more information to make their decision, says Broome spokesperson Mark Armstrong.

The city-parish first entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state in 1988. That agreement, which has been amended and modified over the years, requires EBR to address federal Clean Water Act violations within the sewer collection system and at the wastewater treatment plants.