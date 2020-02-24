Zoning change sought for S. Acadian property 

Beau Box Commercial Real Estate is applying for a rezoning classification for a property at 2070 S. Acadian Thruway owned by Troy Hebert.

The vacant land is about 1.75 acres, just south of the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts campus, and is currently zoned as A1, single-family residential. Hebert and his real estate agent and developer Beau Box are asking the commission to rezone the property for general office, low rise.

The matter is scheduled for a vote at the March 16 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting before heading to the Metro Council.

Hebert deferred comments about the project to Box, who says they plan to build two or three, single-story, brick garden office buildings at the site.

Once built, the space will be leased for professional office use, Box says.

Box’s firm has been meeting with neighbors ahead of the commission’s decision. Box couldn’t say whether there would be opposition to the request.