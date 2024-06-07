You’ve heard of ‘quiet quitting,’ but what about ‘quiet vacationing’?

According to a new survey from Resume Builder, one in eight workers plan on “quiet vacationing” this summer, Inc. Magazine reports.

Quiet vacationing is one of the hottest trends among hybrid and remote workers. It entails taking vacation days without informing one’s employer.

But workers aren’t quiet vacationing because they’re out of PTO—in fact, research shows that nearly 50% of workers don’t even use all of their PTO in a given year. They’re quiet vacationing because they’re too anxious to officially ask for time off.

About 30% of participants in the Resume Builder survey think that using PTO makes them look like they don’t work hard enough, while roughly 40% think that using PTO could impact their job security.

So, what can employers do to combat quiet vacationing? Setting clear expectations about what needs to get done and stressing the importance of taking time off is a good place to start.

