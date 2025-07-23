WRKF and LPB search for ways to offset federal funding cuts

Two of Baton Rouge’s public media outlets are bracing for funding cuts after Congress voted July 17 to eliminate $1.1 billion in support for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting—part of a broader $9 billion federal clawback, 225 writes.

The decision affects more than 1,500 public stations nationwide, including NPR affiliate WRKF and Louisiana Public Broadcasting TV stations.

For WRKF, the cut means a loss of roughly $150,000—about 8% of its annual budget, says general manager Paul Maassen.

“That is money that was appropriated for fiscal years ’26 and ’27 and had already been factored into our budgets,” Maassen says. “So now we’ve got to rework all that and figure out how we’re going to replace that money and continue our coverage moving forward.”

Louisiana Public Broadcasting, which provides educational and cultural programming to TV stations across the state from its headquarters in Baton Rouge, is also facing shortfalls as a result of the federal funding rollback.

