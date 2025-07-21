Workplace mental health issues are worsening. Here’s why

Financial anxiety is driving a worsening mental health crisis among millennial and Gen Z workers, Fast Company reports.

Surveying 1,000 U.S. employees ages 18 to 44, a new report from Modern Health found that 79% blame economic uncertainty for their anxiety, with just 16% of surveyed workers rating their mental health as excellent.

Many feel trapped: 74% delay taking time off due to financial concerns, 80% admit sacrificing their mental health for work, and 77% report working through a mental health crisis. Even when time off is taken, 77% check emails.

While 96% of respondents say prevention could help, only 31% feel their employers genuinely support mental health. Nearly three-quarters say company programs mask toxic work cultures.

“For many employees, the pressure to perform outweighs the permission to pause,” Jessica Watrous, senior director of Clinical Research and Scientific Affairs at Modern Health, says in the report. “They want to do well, but they feel they can’t ask for help even when they need it most.”

