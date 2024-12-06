Working parents are challenged by post-pandemic return-to-office policies 

New research highlights a growing challenge for U.S. working parents, as child-care-related work disruptions have increased by 19% since pre-pandemic levels, The Washington Post reports.

Mothers of young children are particularly affected, with many working part-time or leaving the workforce due to high costs and limited availability of child care. Annual costs for one child can exceed the median rent in certain areas.

The pandemic accelerated the crisis, causing the closure of 20,000 child-care centers and a mass exodus of workers who sought higher-paying jobs.

While emergency funding provided temporary relief, its expiration has led to rising costs and fewer child-care workers. Employers demanding return-to-office policies exacerbate the problem, pressuring parents to cut hours or quit.

Flexible work arrangements have helped parents during the pandemic, but these are now under threat as companies shift back to in-person models.

