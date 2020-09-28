Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: What’s your COVID overhead?

Spending money on cleaning supplies and other protective gear? Now factor in that your employees are taking time (which is money) to use those supplies for cleaning and other new job tasks like temperature screening. On top of that, these new and modified tasks were implemented quickly—and partly because of that—are very inefficient. This is because they were often poorly designed in a hurry, not automated, and often performed inconsistently from location to location. This adds to your COVID overhead as well. To find out more about where overhead has crept in to your bottom line, check out the full story on our Blog.