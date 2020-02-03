Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: 3 global workforce trends for 2020

The competition to attract and retain top talent starts with employee wellness as the first global workforce trend. This is heavily influenced by Generation Z employees who tend to focus on things like mental health, financial wellness, and shifts that work for all. The second global trend for 2020 is the idea that paid time off and family leave will be affected by this year’s election. The last (but certainly not least) important trend for 2020 is the need for leaders to be able to create an environment where all political opinions are accepted without creating friction within the workforce. To learn more, check out the Kronos Workforce Blog.