Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: Valentine’s Day has passed but are office romances starting to bud?

February is the month that everyone seems to focus on workplace romance, and we can all thank Valentine’s Day for that. It’s also the month for all kinds of surveys that try to capture the latest trends concerning love on the job, leading to revelations like these:

, and 20% of those say they dated someone in the office who was already married. Another survey found that 55% of men and 56% of women admitted to taking part in an office relationship (a term that covers a lot of ground), with 20% of women saying they had dated a supervisor compared to only 9% of men. However, 25% of men say they dated a subordinate compared to just 9% of women.

These are pretty startling statistics that deserve some attention year-round. Office romance is almost impossible to prevent but having the proper policies in place can help avoid disaster.