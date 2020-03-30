Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA)

All American businesses with fewer than 500 employees are being affected by the FFCRA. Details and guidance seem to come at a snail’s pace—except for the coveted Federal Labor Law Poster update. That’s right. The laminated decoration hanging in the corner of the break room has a new friend. “But everyone is working remote.” Well, every remote worker needs to receive the updated poster. Believe it or not, you are obligated to provide all remote workers with the same Federal and State Labor Law Posters that onsite employees have access to. It can really get complicated when remote workers are in multiple states. If you need a plan to stay compliant, make sure to contact us for a strategy.