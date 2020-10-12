Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: On-demand pay as a key recruiting tool

In a post-COVID world, employers are all scurrying to rehire laid off and furloughed workers, often from the same labor pool. So, offering an on-demand pay benefit that provides the opportunity to receive one’s earned pay on Day 1, especially when a worker has been unemployed for months and the federal unemployment benefit has dried up. Having to wait a week, two weeks, or even a month for the first paycheck is simply unfathomable.

Offering an on-demand pay benefit has become a strategic differentiator for employers, and according to a recent DailyPay survey, 1 in 6 respondents applied to their current job because it offered DailyPay.

To learn more about how to get more applicants and increase employee retention by using on-demand pay, check out our Blog.