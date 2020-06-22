Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: Ruling protects LGBTQ people from job discrimination

With a historic 6-3 vote, a recent Supreme Court ruling means that gay, lesbian, and transgender employees are protected under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, also known as Title VII. The case was brought forward by plaintiff Aimee Stephens, the transgender woman who passed away last month at the age of 59. It’s a reminder that all employees should be protected from discrimination, whether intentional or unintentional. In times like these, it’s more important than ever to track your hiring process to ensure your organization is free of biases by studying hiring data. For examples on how technology can help you find workplace equality, please contact us.