Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: Telecommuting tips

While telecommuting is not a new concept, it is something that most employers and employees don’t have much experience dealing with until the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Here are some tips for best remote work practices. Download the “Employee Work From Home Guide” from our partners at myHRconcierge:

Set a designated work area. This is a proven method of helping employees concentrate.

Have scheduled check-ins. This helps everyone in the office stay in the loop with new information.

Dress like you’re going to work in the office.

If you’re an employer who needs help implementing a system for telecommuting feel free to contact us.