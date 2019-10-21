Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: We created a handbook … now what?

It is incredibly common for business owners to go through the effort and expense to create a well-crafted handbook and then never hand it out. If they do hand it out, they often don’t get a signature from each employee to verify receipt. Handbooks are great tools for employers and employees, but they have to made available. Making policies available is even easier today through the use of technology. Some of today’s Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) can do this digitally so employees have access as easy as an APP on their phone. What about a signature? Yep, that can be digital too. For more practical tips, join our webinar next week by clicking here or contact us for a consultation.