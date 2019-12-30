Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: How to improve employee retention

Human capital is one of the most valuable assets available to your company and one of the biggest HR issues is retention of good employees. Here are some tips on how to help you keep those assets, according to SHRM’s case study.

• Recruitment: provide a realistic job preview of the job.

• Training and development: give your employees a chance to learn new things and try to gain more knowledge or they will find a company that will.

• Supervision: retention is higher when the employee feels heard by their supervisor and feels as if they are part of the decision-making process.

• Socialization: make your employees feel like they are part of a community.